TTD EO holds meeting on improving the quality of laddus at Lord Venkateswara temple

Updated - June 21, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 07:45 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao meets with potu (kitchen) workers and senior temple officials to discuss complaints regarding the diminishing quality

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is now focusing on improving the quality of laddus, which are always in demand among the devotees at the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, on Friday, met with the potu (kitchen) workers and senior temple officials and discussed the complaints regarding the diminishing quality of the sweets and the modalities to be worked out for its improvement.

In response, the potu workers apprised him of the need for refined besan (gram flour) and high-quality ghee — the key ingredient which not only enhances its aroma but adds to its longevity and high-grade cardamom. The temple officials invited open tenders for procurement of raw materials for making the laddus, and those who quoted the lowest after meeting the laid down stipulations were given the orders.

When questioned on other issues associated with laddu production, the workers highlighted the shortage in manpower, which they said did not suffice the workload that has increased multifold in recent times.

After the in-depth discussions, Mr. Rao instructed the workers to prepare laddus on a trial basis using high-quality ingredients to enable the management to arrive at a concrete decision.

