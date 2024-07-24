TTD EO holds meet with rice millers in a bid to improve quality of anna prasadams

In an attempt to improve the taste and quality of the anna prasadams served at the Tirumala temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, on Wednesday, held a marathon meeting with rice millers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at his official chamber in Tirupati.

The EO urged the members of the Rice Millers’ Association to provide suggestions for the procurement of high-quality rice. Among other suggestions, the rice millers drew his attention to the urgent need to replace the outdated cooking equipment at the Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex, as it had been over 15 years since their procurement.

The meeting was attended by JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, DyEO Annaprasadam Rajendra Kumar, EE Procurement Murali Krishna, Special Catering Officer Sastry and representatives of the Rice Millers’ Association of AP and Telangana.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.