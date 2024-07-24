GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD EO holds meet with rice millers in a bid to improve quality of anna prasadams

They highlight the need to replace the cooking equipment at the Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex, as it had been over 15 years since their procurement

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 09:18 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

In an attempt to improve the taste and quality of the anna prasadams served at the Tirumala temple, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, on Wednesday, held a marathon meeting with rice millers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at his official chamber in Tirupati.

The EO urged the members of the Rice Millers’ Association to provide suggestions for the procurement of high-quality rice. Among other suggestions, the rice millers drew his attention to the urgent need to replace the outdated cooking equipment at the Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex, as it had been over 15 years since their procurement.

The meeting was attended by JEOs Goutami and Veerabrahmam, DyEO Annaprasadam Rajendra Kumar, EE Procurement Murali Krishna, Special Catering Officer Sastry and representatives of the Rice Millers’ Association of AP and Telangana.

