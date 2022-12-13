TTD EO gets one-month jail term in contempt case

December 13, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has reportedly awarded one-month imprisonment to Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams A.V. Dharma Reddy for contempt of court on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2,000. According to information, Mr. Dharma Reddy was directed by the court to regularise three contract employees in a case moved by the employees. As the orders were not implemented, the employees approached the court again. On Tuesday, the court sentenced the EO to one-month imprisonment for disobeying the court orders. The EO was asked to appear before the judicial registrar within the next two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US