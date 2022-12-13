TTD EO gets one-month jail term in contempt case

December 13, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has reportedly awarded one-month imprisonment to Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams A.V. Dharma Reddy for contempt of court on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2,000. According to information, Mr. Dharma Reddy was directed by the court to regularise three contract employees in a case moved by the employees. As the orders were not implemented, the employees approached the court again. On Tuesday, the court sentenced the EO to one-month imprisonment for disobeying the court orders. The EO was asked to appear before the judicial registrar within the next two weeks.

