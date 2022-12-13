  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup journey, Qatar 2022, in pictures

TTD EO gets one-month jail term in contempt case

December 13, 2022 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has reportedly awarded one-month imprisonment to Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for contempt of court on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹2,000. According to information, Mr. Dharma Reddy was directed by the court to regularise three contract employees in a case moved by the employees. As the orders were not implemented, the employees approached the court again. On Tuesday, the court sentenced the EO to one-month imprisonment for disobeying the court orders. The EO was asked to appear before the judicial registrar within the next two weeks.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.