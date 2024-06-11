ADVERTISEMENT

TTD EO Dharma Reddy asked to go on leave for a week

Published - June 11, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The move comes two days ahead of the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TDD) appears to be feeling the heat from the new government in Andhra Pradesh as Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad reportedly has asked its Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy to go on a week-long leave. 

The development assumes significance as it comes two days ahead of the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Mr. Naidu, who is scheduled to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time on June 12 (Wednesday), is scheduled to go to Tirumala along with his family members on a two-day visit. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Tirumala temple on June 13 (Thursday) morning.

According to the protocol, the TTD EO receives the Chief Minister upon his arrival at the Lord Venkateswara temple and extends him with all the courtesies related to stay and darshan.  

