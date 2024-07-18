ADVERTISEMENT

TTD EO cracks down on hotel serving poor-quality food in Tirumala

Updated - July 18, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUMALA

All hotels should strictly adhere to prescribed standards, he says stressing that health of devoteed was paramount

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao, accompanied by Food Safety Department officials, on Thursday, July 18, conducted a surprise inspection of a hotel here only to be appalled by its condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much to its dismay, the officials found that putrid vegetables and poor quality groceries were being used to prepare the dishes, boiled rice was stored in the refrigerator and reusing cooking oil. They also took note of the shoddy hygiene and sub-standard sanitary conditions at the hotel.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rao asserted to have received a series of emails in which the devotees complained of having taken ill after consuming food at the hotel, identified as Balaji Bhavan.

The raid was conducted to ascertain the facts and validate the authenticity of the complaints, he said and added that any deviations in the quality of food served to the pilgrims would not be tolerated. All the hotels should strictly adhere to the prescribed standards and the health of the pilgrims was paramount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later he along with the FSSAI Director Purnachandra Rao also flagged off a mobile lab ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ to test and ensure that high standards of food and drinking water were maintained at all the eateries in the temple town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US