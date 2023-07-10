TTD EO asks officials to prepare action plan to check accidents on ghat roads

July 10, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy directed the officials to prepare a concrete plan to prevent accidents on Tirumala ghat roads.

‘Need ceaseless surveillance’

At a meeting with vigilance, medical, police, forest, APSRTC, SVIMS and BIRRD hospitals’ officials on Monday, he underlined the need for ceaseless surveillance and precautionary security measures on the ghat roads as well as both the trekking routes.

He also exhorted Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore to organise a high-level meeting with the district police chief and come out with a contingency plan and also set up security posts on the ghat roads to alert the hospital authorities for faster medical attention.

‘Action teams at hospitals’

An action team should be exclusively kept at the hospitals to attend to the injured during exigencies besides a police outpost at the SVIMS super speciality hospital in Tirupati.

Roller coaster barriers should be set up at all the accident-prone points, like at Avvachari Kona and Malvadi Gundem on the first ghat road.

He also urged the officials to examine the feasibility of setting-up pre-paid taxi counters atop the temple town and also play recorded audio clips in all the RTC buses regarding the dos and don’ts for the benefit of the pilgrims while at Tirumala.

A safe distance should be maintained between two buses, and the drivers should be restrained from violating the prescribed speed limit.