TTD enters into pact with KMF for supply of ghee

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is determined to improve the quality and taste of the Tirumala ‘laddus’, has entered into a pact with the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), for the supply of Nandini ghee. In the process, the TTD has resolved to purchase 350 metric tonnes of ghee for the current fiscal at the rate of ₹470 per kilogram.

The decision follows Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to improve the quality of laddus and food served at the free meals complex. After consultations with temple officials and potu (kitchen) workers, TTD is convinced that the usage of KMF ghee will contribute in enhancing the laddu quality. According to statistics, about 10,000 kilograms of ghee is estimated to go into the preparation of ‘prasadams’ inside the temple everyday.

As agreed, the KMF dispatched two tankers carrying ghee to the temple, that reached Tirumala on Thursday. After a long association of 15 years, the KMF, for the first time decided to skip the tenders invited by TTD in 2023, expressing its disapproval for the supply of ghee at a competitive price, with the price of milk increasing steeply in its State.

The procurement in the TTD is generally done by inviting open tenders and the supply order is awarded to the bidder quoting the lowest price. With the KMF deciding to skip the bidding proces, the contract was awarded the lowest bidder.