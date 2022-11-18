TTD enhances tariffs of refurbished cottages and rest houses in Tirumala

November 18, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to increase the tariffs of rooms and suites in select few cottages and guest houses in Tirumala that have recently been refurbished after making additional improvements.

With this, the tariffs collected in the form of service charge for the cottages and individual rooms / suites in all the four Narayanagiri rest houses, Sri Venkateswara, Sri Padmavati and Seshadri Nagar rest houses, and special type and valley view cottages have been substantially enhanced.

The individual suites in the rest houses and cottages have been upgraded with air-conditioning units, individual geysers, glazed floor / wall tiles, wooden cots and European toilets.

Earlier, the pilgrims were forced to fetch hot water from the common geysers installed in one of the floors of the rest houses, and the rooms were equipped with iron cots and Indian toilets without any air-conditioning units.

In October 2018, the TTD board of trustees had decided to take up additional improvements in all the cottages and rest houses in a phased manner and provide them a fresh look.

Accordingly, the service charge for individual rooms in all the Narayanagiri (I, II, and III) rest houses, along with Seshadri Nagar rest house, has been increased to ₹1,500. Corner suites will now cost ₹2,000, while two and three bedroom special type cottages will be charged ₹2,000 and ₹2,500 respectively. Valley view cottages will cost ₹2,500, and the adjacent suites in the main Padmavati rest house will cost ₹1,500.

The individual suites in the recently constructed Narayanagiri rest house IV has been increased to ₹1,500 and the corner suites to ₹2,000.