TTD enhances grant to Tirupati Vidyapeeth

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has resolved to recommend to the government the enhancement of annual grant to Rastriya Sanksrit Vidyapeeth in Tirupati from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore.

A decision to this effect was taken by the TTD board of trustees during its last sitting when the letter from Registrar of the Vidyapeeth requesting enhancement of the annual maintenance and development grant from ₹50 lakh to ₹1.50 crore came up for discussions.

The meeting also took cognisance of the fact that it was in April 2006 that the annual grant provided to the Vidyapeeth was last enhanced from ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh and the same was later ratified by the government in February 2008.

The TTD which is already providing an annual grant of ₹1 crore each to Sri Padmavati Mahila University and Sri Venkateswara University besides ₹50 lakh to Dravidian University in Kuppam reacted positively to the request of the Vidyapeeth and resolved to recommend to the government for the enhancement of the grant to ₹1 crore.