TTD embarks on ‘Gudi Ko Go Matha’ project

TTD has resolved to provide a cow to each temple under its newly conceived ‘Gudi Ko Go Matha’ project.

On a pilot basis TTD has decided to provide a cow to each temple in all the thirteen districts of the state, ten erstwhile districts in Telangana and five prominent temples in Karnataka.

Under the ambitious program aimed at protecting and promoting indigenous cows TTD also intends to provide the bovines to various Temples, Peeetams, Mutts and Veda Patasalas mandating them with the responsibility of their tutelage.

A decision to this effect was taken at the executive meeting of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) on Thursday under the stewardship of TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba reddy.

The meeting also imposed a rider that the beneficiaries should mandatorily display a sign board that the cow was received from TTD under the flagship program.

Desirous devotees can also become part of the program and donate native cows in consultation with the authorities of TTD Sri Venkateswara Dairy Farm.