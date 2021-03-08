TTD draws up plan to save 8.68 MU per annum

Existing ceiling fans and air-conditioner to be replaced with five-star appliances

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is embarking on a major energy efficiency drive to save 8.68 Million Units (MU) per annum by replacing the existing ceiling fans and air-conditioners with five-star rated equipment.

As per an action plan drawn on the basis of a preliminary audit conducted by the A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), the TTD is preparing to install energy-efficient appliances on a large-scale.

According to official sources, the TTD consumes 68 MU per annum for lighting, cooking and other needs, and pays approximately ₹40 crore towards electricity charges as per applicable tariff.

Keeping this in view, the TTD is taking steps to reduce energy consumption and energy costs, and improve quality of lighting.

Energy audit

The SECM is all set to conduct a detailed energy audit to pave the way for launching the drive on all the premises of the TTD in Tirumala and Tirupati with the cooperation of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The BEE has informed the SECM that it has to carry out Investment Grade Energy Audit under State Partnership for Energy Efficiency Demonstrations, a sub-component of financial assistance that is extended to State Designated Agencies, and submit a DPR along with the recommendations.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has instructed the officials that steps be taken for adopting the energy efficiency measures once the SECM comes up with its findings.

He has thanked BEE Director General Abhay Bakre and State Energy Secretary N. Srikant for initiating the the project.

Of the 68 MU per annum consumed, around 36% is being met from solar and wind power generation, and the remaining 64% (435 lakh units) from thermal sources.

The SECM is contemplating implementing the energy efficiency measures in some other major temples with the support of the Endowments Department.