TTD doubles quota of special darshan tickets

18 June 2020 22:28 IST

In a heartening news to the devotees of Lord Balaji, the TTD on Thursday doubled the online quota of ₹300 special entry darshan tickets from June 19 till June 30.

At present, about 6,750 darshan tickets are made available to devotees on a daily basis. While 3,000 tickets (₹300 special entry darshan) are made available online, the rest 3,750 tickets are issued offline across the TTD counters at Tirupati.

With the latest decision, the online quota has swelled to 6,000 tickets a day. For the convenience of devotees, 250 tickets have been additionally made available on an hourly basis which can be availed on TTDs website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

