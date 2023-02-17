ADVERTISEMENT

TTD Dharmic Adviser Chaganti Koteswara Rao meets CM

February 17, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Dharmic Adviser Chaganti Koteswara Rao and Shantha Biotechnics managing Director K.I. Varaprasad Reddy with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Noted scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao, who was appointed the Dharmic Adviser of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) recently, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Mr. Koteswara Rao. Mr. Koteswara Rao was accompanied by Shantha Biotechnics Limited founder and managing director K.I. Varaprasad Reddy. 

After the meeting, Mr. Koteswara Rao, along with Mr. Varaprasad Reddy, went around the Gosala on the premises of Chief Minister’s camp office. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US