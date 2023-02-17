TTD Dharmic Adviser Chaganti Koteswara Rao meets CM

February 17, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Noted scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao, who was appointed the Dharmic Adviser of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) recently, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy felicitated Mr. Koteswara Rao. Mr. Koteswara Rao was accompanied by Shantha Biotechnics Limited founder and managing director K.I. Varaprasad Reddy.

After the meeting, Mr. Koteswara Rao, along with Mr. Varaprasad Reddy, went around the Gosala on the premises of Chief Minister’s camp office.