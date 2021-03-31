TTD denies link to seizure of human hair

Tirumala

31 March 2021 00:51 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday denied any link to the human hair seized by the Assam Rifles on the Mizoram-Myanmar border.

Taking strong exception to the reports appeared in a section of media that 120 bags of human hair seized by the military belonged to the TTD.

All human hair collected at the temple is sold on e-auction platform quarterly to the eligible bidders after deducting the prescribed GST and that is a routine proces. Once the auction process is completed, the TTD has no role in the stocks disposed thereof. There are many temples in the country that sell human hair, the TTD clarified.