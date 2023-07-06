ADVERTISEMENT

TTD denies demolition of Parvetu Mandapam

July 06, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - TIRUMALA

It clarified that the mandapam situated on the road leading to Papavinasanam was purely used for religious functions connected with the temple and annual Kartika Vana Bhojanam programmes attracting huge assemblage of pilgrims

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Wednesday categorically stated that renovation works were being taken up to the Parvetu Mandapam which is in a highly dilapidated condition and denied any kind of demolition of the historical structure.

To avoid any kind of serious harm to the devotees on such religious occasions and huge gatherings, the TTD resolved to take up renovation of the dilapidated structure in July 2022 at a cost of ₹2.7 crore.

To avoid any kind of serious harm to the devotees on such religious occasions and huge gatherings, the TTD resolved to take up renovation of the dilapidated structure in July 2022 at a cost of ₹2.7 crore.

It said that the mandapam was not covered under Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the works were aimed only at restoring the structure.

As the issue is related to vast sentiments of devout, it said that it would not tolerate any mischievous and malicious campaign targeting its serene image and warned of strict legal action against the wrong doers.

