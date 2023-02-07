TTD decides to procure 10,00,000 kg of Agmark- grade cow ghee from local dairies

February 07, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to procure 10,00,000 kg of special Agmark grade cow ghee from the dairies located within a radius of 1,500-km from Tirumala.

The intention is to avoid delay in procurement, save transportation charges, and at the same time encourage the local dairies.

Ghee is generally used in the preparation of the famed laddu and other prasadams at the Tirumala temple as well as the temple of Goddess Padmavati in Tiruchanoor.

The procurement will be purely on trial basis for a period of four months by way of multi-vendor contract system and through e-tender-cum-reverse tendering.

The TTD has also imposed a rider that the ghee should be free from live and dead insects, insect fragments and rodent contamination, besides other harmful and prohibited substances.

The average daily requirement of ghee is put between 15,000 kg to 16,000 kg.

Lowest bidder

The Ahmednagar-based Malganga Milk and Agro Products Ltd in Maharashtra, which stood as the lowest quoted bidder (L1), agreed to supply ghee at ₹496.90 per kg through e-tendering despite quoting ₹581 per kg in the e-tenders.

The TTD, which took note of the reduction in the supply price, awarded the contract to the firm after negotiations with the second lowest bidder (L2), who sounded reluctant to reduce his quoted price, failed.

