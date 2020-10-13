TTD decides to perform Navaratri Brahmotsavams in ‘ekantham’

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Tirumala temple on Saturday.

Festivities to be confined to inner portals of temple

The Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams (TTD on Tuesday decided to confine the celebrations relating to Navaratri Brahmotsavams to the inner portals of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in keeping with the COVID-19 situation.

On October 1, TTD had announced daily processions on various vahanams around the mada streets encircling the shrine and had also allowed a limited number of devotees.

To ensure sufficient physical distance among the devotees markings were painted at the open top galleries around the mada streets – the place where pilgrims congregate to witness daily processions.

The new TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, however, decided to confine the festivities in the temple with strict adherence to health guidelines issued by both the State and central governments. All the vahana sevas will be observed at Kalyanotsava mandapam inside the hill temple.

Mr. Reddy held marathon meetings with DIG Kranti Rana Tata, Collector Bharat Narayana Gupta, Additional EO A.V. Dharma reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, health and medical experts and is believed to have apprised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chairman Y.V. Subbareddy before taking the final call.

The rider imposed in the fresh health guidelines issued recently by Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry that none of the religious or cultural extravaganzas conducted outdoor should exceed a congregation of more than 200 persons is believed to have formed the crux of the decision.

The fact that there has been no significant reduction in COVID-19 infections during the last twenty days, since the completion of the first Brahmotsavams, is also believed to have influenced the decision.

For the benefit of the pilgrims' fraternity TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) will live telecast all the religious proceedings of the nine-day festival which will start on October 16.