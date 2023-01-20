TTD decides to appoint spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao as its ‘dharmic adviser’

January 20, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to appoint noted spiritual orator ‘Brahmasri’ Chaganti Koteswara Rao as adviser for its dharmic activities.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy made an announcement to this effect after chairing the Executive Committee meeting of the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) and Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) here on Friday.

It was attended by TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi and SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra, among others.

The appointment was necessitated because of the scores of ‘parayanam’ programmes conducted by the TTD during the last three years and the need felt for proper guidance from a person versatile in that domain.

Aiming to take the propagation of Hindu Dharma to the nook and corner, it was decided to involve rural youth living in remote villages in the activities.

“We will conduct ‘yagas’ and ‘homams’ at various places seeking the divine intervention for the well-being of humanity. We are also providing bhajan and kolatam material to the villagers to organise devotional programmes,” he added.

Similarly, the SVBC Executive Committee decided to telecast the experiences of devotees thronging Tirumala on the TTD’s developmental activities atop the hill.

The activities conducted by the TTD on the social side, say the complicated and costly surgeries conducted free of cost through its charitable hospitals, would also be aired on its channel.

‘Adivo Alladivo’ in Kannada and Hindi

“Programmes such as ‘Adivo Alladivo’ will be telecast even in Kannada and Hindi. Akin to Telugu and Tamil SVBC, the Kannada and Hindi channels will also have to be popularised among the devout audience by designing such unique programmes,” Mr. Reddy observed.

SVBC Executive Committee members Viswanath, Malleswari, and Ramulu, Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar, and Special Officer (All Projects) Vijaya Lakshmi were present.