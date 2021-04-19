TTD decentralises cottage allotment system

Online tokens can be scanned at special counters

In a pilgrim-friendly move, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday simplified the allotment procedure of cottages and guesthouses to the devotees who have booked their accommodation online.

Special counters have been set up at Padala mandapam on the Alipiri footpath and Sri Vari Mettu trekking route, besides the security checking plaza in Tirupati for the purpose.

Two counters on the trekking routes will cater to the needs of the devotees reaching on foot, while the one at Alipiri checking point will meet the requirements of those motoring up to the hill town.

Devotees can scan their advance or online tokens at the counters and reach straight the specified sub-enquiry offices at Tirumala and avail of their accommodation.

The move will not only enable the devotees save time, but also will save them from waiting hours at the Central Reception Office (CRO) at Tirumala and check the congregation of people at a particular place.

On similar lines, the TTD is also mulling to decentralise the CRO and set up registration counters at six points and shift the allotment counters to the respective sub-enquiry offices.

Flexible darshan

Yet in another important decision, the temple trust board has announced that pilgrims unable to visit the Lord Venkateswara temple between April 21 and 30, despite having darshan tickets, can choose any day of their choice within 90 days for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

The decision was taken amid growing concerns over pilgrims’ health and safety in the backdrop of the surge in coronavirus cases across the country.