TTD contemplating construction of third queue complex

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is seriously considering the construction of a third queue complex to accommodate the ever-growing number of pilgrims visiting the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara. With the daily footfall surpassing 70,000 pilgrims, far exceeding the 40,000 pilgrims recorded in the early 2000s, the TTD is struggling to keep pace with the existing facilities.

The first major development in managing the pilgrim flow came in 1983 when the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao initiated the construction of the Vaikuntam queue complex. The mammoth construction with around 37 compartments, can accomodate 17,000 pilgrims, revolutionising the temple’s crowd management system.

However, as crowds continued to swell, TTD built a second Vaikuntam complex that can accommodate nearly 10,000 pilgrims, specifically for the benefit of common pilgrims, while reserving the existing complex holding ‘Arjitha Seva’ and paid darshan tickets.

The introduction of online darshan tickets, a measure introduced under the tenure of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the middle years of the previous decade, further streamlined the process, eliminating the need for long physical queues and reducing the accommodation demands.

The online system was an instant hit, as it facilitated the pilgrims to stay in Tirupati and reach the hill temple at the prescribed time for darshan. The introduction of the online system also proved a blessing in disguise to several other temples in and around Tirupati like Srikalahasti, Kanipakkam, golden temple in Vellore, whose income increased leaps and bounds.

Post-COVID woes

However, all these measures proved inadequate post-COVID, with the hill temple registering an unprecedented increase in the pilgrim crowd, particularly those arriving without any kind of darshan tickets. The waiting time for these devotees at times stretched beyond 24 hours, prompting TTD to construct additional darshan lines along the Silathoranam road at a cost of ₹30 crore. However, as time passed, this also proved insufficient, forcing TTD to explore a permanent solution to the growing requirements of the visiting pilgrims.

In light of the persistent challenges, TTD is now considering a third queue complex. The project, still in its early stages, is expected to come up in the expansive Narayanagiri Gardens, which cover 28 acres.

When approached for comment, TTD Additional Executive Officer C.H. Venkaiah Chowdary said that the proposal is under consideration but remains in its nascent stage. The management under the guidance of its Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao is contemplating to design a multi-purpose complex that can cater to the needs of the devotees for the next fifty years. The construction cost of the project is expected to run between ₹150 crore to ₹200 crore. Once the logistics and designs are finalised, the proposal will be taken up to the notice of the Chief Minister for his approval.