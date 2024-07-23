GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD constitutes four-member committee for purchasing high-quality ghee

Asserting that the quality of laddus has improved in the past month, Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao says that TTD will initiate strict action against erring suppliers

Updated - July 23, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 08:25 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has constituted a four-member expert committee for the purchase of high-quality ghee to be used in the preparation of the famed laddus served at the Tirumala temple.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao said the committee will also provide a road map on the conditions to be incorporated in the tender notices and submit a detailed report on the modules to be adopted in rating the quality of ghee.

Asserting that the quality of laddus has improved in the past month, he said that the TTD will initiate strict action against erring suppliers. One company has already been blacklisted after supplying poor-quality ghee and show-cause notices were issued to a couple of other companies.

Admitting that there were certain lapses in the procurement system, Mr. Rao said that efforts were being made to acquire the required equipment to test the element of adulteration. He also informed that reports authenticated little variance in the taste of the prasadams prepared using organic ingredients.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

