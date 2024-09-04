GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD constitutes experts’ panel to ensure use of high-quality ghee

Efforts are underway to establish a sophisticated laboratory and train personnel in Mysore to determine ghee quality, says TTD EO

Published - September 04, 2024 08:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

In a move to ensure authenticity and quality of ghee used in the laddus offered to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) constituted a high-level committee comprising four eminent dairy experts.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of a proper laboratory to determine ghee quality, TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao announced that efforts are underway to establish a sophisticated laboratory and train personnel in Mysore.

The committee, consisting of Dr. Surendranath, Dr. Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Prof. Swarnalatha, and Dr. Mahadevan, will assist TTD in procuring high-quality ghee, suggesting prerequisites for purchase tenders and calibrating conservation measures.

Rao also revealed that the previous supplier’s ghee was subpar in quality, taste, odour, and colour, prompting TTD to switch to Nandini ghee from the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF). In a related development, TTD has relaxed certain tender stipulations to ensure the supply of qualitative and tasty ghee.

Meanwhile, the recent cyclonic activity in Telugu-speaking States has led to a decline in pilgrim footfalls, prompting TTD to consider distributing laddus at outside places, information centres and local temples in and around Tirupati. Over 75,000 laddus have been dispatched to various places so far.

