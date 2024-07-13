GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD considering facial recognition technology to check fleecing of devotees by middlemen

Analysis of previous data identifies booking of 807 accommodations with same mobile phone number and 926 online bookings on single email id

Published - July 13, 2024 08:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The TTD has blocked the mobile phone numbers, mail ids, and identity proofs used for illegal bulk bookings of darshan tickets of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

In an attempt to ensure transparency in booking of darshan tickets and accommodation and curb the middlemen menace, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to launch several measures in the interests of the pilgrims visiting the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

The temple trust board is considering introduction of facial recognition and integrating Aadhaar numbers for further authentication and strict validation of the identity of the devotees.

The IT wing of the TTD, following the direction of Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao, conducted a thorough analysis of the data of the previous years related to online and offline booking of darshan tickets and accommodations. The data revealed widespread exploitation of devotees by middlemen.

It was found that 110 rooms were booked with the same mobile number under the current booking category at Tirumala, in addition to 807 accommodation bookings with the same mobile number and 926 online bookings on a single email id.

The IT officials of the TTD also identified 1,279 lucky dip registrations using the same mobile phone number in one year, besides 48 dip registrations on a single mail id during the same period.

To prevent corrupt practices and usher in more transparency in the system, the TTD has blocked the mobile phone numbers, mail ids, and identity proofs that were used in the illegal bulk bookings.

