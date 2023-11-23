HamberMenu
TTD conducts ‘Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha’ homam

November 23, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Priests performing Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha homam at Sapthagiri go-pradakshinasala at Alipiri in Tirupati.

The newly introduced Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha homam began on Thursday, coinciding with the auspicious ‘Uttana Ekadasi’ at Sapthagiri go-pradakshinasala at Alipiri in Tirupati.

The utsava idols of Lord Srinivasa flanked by his divine consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi were seated atop a high altar while priests performed the homam, which had been preceded by Agni sthapana and other rituals.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy said the unique ritual was introduced for the well-being of humanity and added that such ceremonies have a special place in Hindu scriptures. At a time when homams have become an expensive affair for individuals, the TTD is offering them a special opportunity to perform one affordably.

Tickets relating to the new ritual had sold out even before the TTD could do any promotion, he said and added that they are considering to increase the number of devotees allowed to take part in the homam to 400-500 a day from the current 100 by introducing different time slots.

Minister R.K. Roja, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, board members, Chennai LAC chief Sekhar Reddy, JEOs Sada Bharghavi, Veerabrahmam, TMC Mayor Sireesha and Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy were among those present.

