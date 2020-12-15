TTD conducts ritual to tide over COVID-induced financial crisis

‘Dhanaprada Sri Maha Vishnu Yagam’ was performed at the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University campus to ward off misfortune and bestow wealth to mankind.

When the entire globe is trying to wriggle out of the financial crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has found a spiritual answer to overcome it.

‘Dhanaprada Sri Maha Vishnu Yagam’ was performed at the TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) campus here on December 15, to ward off misfortune and bestow wealth to mankind.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy participated in the special ritual along with Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and other senior officials. “Even the Tirumala temple remained closed for nearly three months due to the impact of COVID-19 and faced financial crisis at its own level, akin to the State and the country”, Dr. Jawahar Reddy recalled.

“The Yagam finds mention in Narada Purana, which is narrated by sage Sanatana Maharshi to Narada”, said SVVU Vice-Chancellor Sannidhanam Sudarsana Sharma.

‘Tulasi Bilwa Kamala Dalarchanam’ (offering of Bilwa, Tulasi leaves and lotus flowers) was performed amid chanting of hymns as part of the event to the deities of Sri Venkateswara and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi. “Lord Vishnu and Lord Siva are worshipped with Tulasi and Bilwa leaves respectively, but it is only in this auspicious month of ‘Dhanurmasam’ starting Tuesday that both the leaves are offered to Maha Vishnu,” observed Dr. Sharma, calling it yet another significance of the event. Priests chanted Sri Venkateswara Dasa Nama Stotram and Sri Venkateswara Mahishi Mahalakshmi Stotram on the occasion.

Ever since the pandemic began, the TTD started organising several spiritual programmes like Parayanam (recitation) of Sundarakanda, Dhanwantari Mahamantra, Yoga Vasishtyam, Bhagavadgita and Virata Parvam.

Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Accounts Officer Sesha Sailendra, Devasthanam Educational Officer Ramana Prasad, SVBC Chief Executive Officer Suresh Kumar, Vedic scholar Pavanakumar Sharma, the varsity’s faculty members and students participated.