TTD condemns malicious campaign on Tirumala laddu

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) management on Sunday condemned as ‘fake’ and ‘ill-intentioned’ the campaign making rounds in the social media about the famous Tirumala laddu.

A fake news titled ‘Tirupati Laddu or Jesus Laddu’ is going viral on the social media, which mentioned that the laddu production and distribution at Tirumala had been entrusted to JRJ Wealth Management belonging to JB Mathew of Kerala, and as such the ‘holy prasadam’ is prepared by Christians.

TTD’s Public Relations Officer T. Ravi maintained that the sacred ‘prasadam’ was being prepared by Sri Vaishnava Brahmins in Tirumala since several decades and not as mentioned in the news. He also warned that the TTD would lodge criminal case against those spreading the fake news.