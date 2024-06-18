TTD condemns false news on social media

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday appealed to the pilgrims not to believe the false and misleading news regarding the darshan facilities extended to the senior citizens and physically challenged devotees on various social media platforms.

TTD clarified that the tickets are made available to the devotees three months in advance. Close to 1,000 darshan tickets are issued everyday. There is no current booking quota and the tickets are made available only online. For the convenience of devotees, the online tickets are released on its website at 3.00 p.m. on 23rd of every month regularly and the quota stands exhausted till August.

It also made it categorically clear that the devotees are allowed for darshan only once in a day at 3.00 p.m. along the queue lines adjacent to the Tirumala Nambi temple, the entry for which is located opposite to TTD museum. Every pilgrim holding the ticket will be provided one laddu free of cost and devotees can purchase additional laddus at the cost of ₹50 each. For further clarity, devotees can log on to the TTDs official website www.tirumala.org or https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in it said.