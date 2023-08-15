ADVERTISEMENT

TTD committed to promoting Sanatana Dharma, says Chairman Karunakar Reddy

August 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The temple trust board has acquired 430 acres for providing house sites to TTD employees, says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy presenting merit certificate to Public Relations Officer T. Ravi during the 77th Independence Day celebration in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will continue to accord a top priority to promoting the Sanatana Dharma across the globe, trust board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has said.

Taking part in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the TTD headquarters here on August 15 (Tuesday), he announced that ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ and ‘Dalita Govindam’ programmes would be organised in all Dalit colonies.

“Two free meals a day are served to the devotees who do not have Srivari Darshan on the given day. Laddu prasadam is also served to devotees after darshan. These are some of the pilgrim-friendly measures introduced by the TTD,” said Mr. Karunakar Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 32,000 weddings of poor couples were performed as a part of the ‘Kalyanamasthu’ programme, he said.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy said that the TTD had acquired 430 acres which would be allotted as house sites to the employees, adding that he would visit the site at Vadamalapeta to expedite the process.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi and V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Financial Advisor & CAO O. Balaji took part in the celebrations.

Thirty officials, 219 employees, including seven belonging to S.V. Bhakti Channel were presented ‘Srivari silver dollars’ and certificates for their meritorious services. Cash awards of ₹2,116 and ₹1,115 were also presented to 26 (Intermediate) and 32 (SSC) bright students, who are wards of the TTD employees.

A dog show by the TTD vigilance sleuths and a horse show by NCC students stole the show during the celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US