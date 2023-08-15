HamberMenu
TTD committed to promoting Sanatana Dharma, says Chairman Karunakar Reddy

The temple trust board has acquired 430 acres for providing house sites to TTD employees, says Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

August 15, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy presenting merit certificate to Public Relations Officer T. Ravi during the 77th Independence Day celebration in Tirupati on Tuesday.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy presenting merit certificate to Public Relations Officer T. Ravi during the 77th Independence Day celebration in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will continue to accord a top priority to promoting the Sanatana Dharma across the globe, trust board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has said.

Taking part in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the TTD headquarters here on August 15 (Tuesday), he announced that ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ and ‘Dalita Govindam’ programmes would be organised in all Dalit colonies.

“Two free meals a day are served to the devotees who do not have Srivari Darshan on the given day. Laddu prasadam is also served to devotees after darshan. These are some of the pilgrim-friendly measures introduced by the TTD,” said Mr. Karunakar Reddy.

Around 32,000 weddings of poor couples were performed as a part of the ‘Kalyanamasthu’ programme, he said.

Mr. Karunakar Reddy said that the TTD had acquired 430 acres which would be allotted as house sites to the employees, adding that he would visit the site at Vadamalapeta to expedite the process.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi and V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Financial Advisor & CAO O. Balaji took part in the celebrations.

Thirty officials, 219 employees, including seven belonging to S.V. Bhakti Channel were presented ‘Srivari silver dollars’ and certificates for their meritorious services. Cash awards of ₹2,116 and ₹1,115 were also presented to 26 (Intermediate) and 32 (SSC) bright students, who are wards of the TTD employees.

A dog show by the TTD vigilance sleuths and a horse show by NCC students stole the show during the celebrations.

