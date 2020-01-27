TTD committed to giving 75% jobs to Chittoor locals, says EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has reiterated his resolve to spread devotion among the public as well as taking up social development activities.

In his Republic Day address at the TTD administration building on Sunday, he recalled the TTD board’s resolution to give 75% quota to Chittoor district in all appointments of junior assistants, to be filled on ad hoc basis as per requirement. He highlighted the innovative strategies pursued towards religious promotion, devotee comfort and employee welfare.

While thanking the 36,000 donors who had contributed nearly ₹386 crore for promotion of activities, he made special mention of Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmala (SRIVANI) Trust that aimed to collect money for building temples in areas inhabited by weaker sections, offering VIP break ‘darshan’ as a privilege to the donor. The TTD is also getting ready to distribute one free laddu to every devotee having ‘darshan’ and additional laddus without recommendation letters, he observed.

Construction of temples

Mr. Singhal spoke of the massive plan under way to construct temples in Mumbai (₹30 crore), Visakhapatnam (₹25 crore), Bhubaneshwar (₹6.7 crore), Chennai (₹5.75 crore), besides Agency areas like Seethampet, Parvathipuram and Rampachodavaram. Earlier, he inspected a guard of honour by vigilance and security sleuths and presented a silver dollar and certificate to 24 officials and 205 meritorious employees.

Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint EO P. Basant Kumar, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji were present.