‘TTD committed to combating COVID-19’

CHITTOOR

15 August 2020 23:18 IST

Will conduct Brahmotsavams in compliance with govt. guidelines, says EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Saturday reiterated that the board is committed to combating the COVID-19 pandemic and conduct the twin Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in September and October, while adhering to the guidelines of the Central and State Governments.

The Executive Officer was speaking after unfurling the tricolour at the 74th Independence Day celebrations held at the parade grounds of the TTD administrative building at Tirupati, attended by a limited gathering in tune with COVID-19 guidelines.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Singhal said that as the Salakatla Brahmotsavams are scheduled from September 19 to 27, and Navratri Brahmotsavams from October 16 to 24, all the departments of the TTD were fully geared up to make arrangements.

The official said that in order to instill confidence among the TTD staff, steps were initiated for quality medicare to them in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from creating special health services for them, the TTD had also been providing quality food for them at the canteens. Mr. Singhal said that while a COVID-19 sample collection centre is functioning at Ashwini Hospital at Tirumala, a special COVID Care Centre is in place for the employees at Srinivasam complex in Tirupati. He hoped that the TTD employees who were extending services to the pilgrims at this hour of crisis would continue to do the same in the future too.

Mr. Singhal said that the TTD was also conducting several rituals to combat the COVID-19 panemic, such as yagnams, yagams and parayanams, while the programmes are being viewed by crores of devotees worldwide. “Through SV Anna Prasadam Trust, the TTD could distribute 36 lakh food packets to the stranded people and migrant workers during the lockdown between March 28 and April 25,” he said.

The TTD also provided the Srinivasam, Madhavam, Vishnu Nivasam and Padmavathi Nilayam complexes to the district administration to provide COVID-19 treatment to patients. He said that ₹19 crore had been given to the Padmavathi COVID Hopsital for buying medical equipment to fight the pandemic.

Mr. Singhal said that at a time when several temple administrations in the country were yet to resume darshan, the TTD remained at the forefront by resuming the darshan of Lord Venkateswara from June 8, after a gap of 80 days. He said that so far, four lakh devotees were provided darshan ever since the resumption.

Later, appreciation letters were distributed to the employees of various wings.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint Executive Officers P. Basanth Kumar and S. Bhargavi, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jetty and senior officials of the various wings were present.