TTD closes down Vontimitta temple to public

Heeding the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government to observe Janata Curfew, denizens in Kadapa as well as in major towns like Rajampet, Rayachoti, Proddatur, Pulivendula, Kamalapuram and Badvel stayed indoors on Sunday.

The TTD management had officially closed down the Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta for public in view of the COVID-19 threat. Similarly, Gandi Veeranjaneya Swamy temple in Chakrayapet, Lakshmi Venkateswara temple in Devunikadapa, Ameen Peer Dargah and Zion church in Kadapa were also deserted.

It was an altogether different sight in the busy business town of Proddatur, known for it’s huge floating population.

The fleet of buses remained indoors at APSRTC central bus station in Kadapa, as the corporation decided to suspend services on all routes. Meanwhile, municipal corporation staff continued to sprinkle bleaching powder on open drains and took up fogging in civil areas. Commercial establishments also voluntarily downed their shutters.

The horticulture hub spread across Railway Kodur, Rajampet and Pulivendula, known for lemon, banana, papaya, sweet lime and musk melon crops, hardly witnessed vehicles to ferry the produce to the markets.