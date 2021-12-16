TTD children’s hospital gets cath lab to perform keyhole surgeries

TIRUPATI

16 December 2021 23:56 IST

Arrange for 100 free surgeries a month, says Subba Reddy

Sri Padmavati Children’s Cardiac Hospital, the newly-launched facility of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to treat infants with heart complications, got yet another facility on Thursday, when its Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy inaugurated an advanced cath lab.

“The lab, set up at a cost of about ₹5 crore, uses keyhole technology to fill the holes in the hearts of infants, obviating the need to perform a surgery. The patients can be discharged within 24 hours of an operation and they will be in a position to attend school in less than a week,” said Mr. Subba Reddy after inaugurating the facility.

The hospital, inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 11, houses 70 beds, including 40 with ICU support.

The hospital has set a record by performing 16 open heart surgeries for patients in the age group of 25 days to 18 years. “At present, 170 children are on the waiting list to undergo heart surgeries,” the Chairman said. He directed the officials to arrange for adequate supply of medicines and allied material so as to perform 100 such procedures in a month free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Mr. Reddy later visited the ICU and general wards, apart from interacting with the parents of infants recovering from a surgery. Saidani, mother of Suhas (2 years), Bhargavi, mother of Shravan Reddy (3 months) and Radha of Warangal expressed gratitude to the TTD for giving an extended lease of life to their wards.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma, BIRRD OSD Reddeppa Reddy, CS Resident Medical Officer Sesha Sailendra and Children’s hospital Director Srinath Reddy accompanied him.