TTD chief launches ‘Gudiko Gomatha’ at Durga temple

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy launched ‘Gudiko Gomatha’ programme at the Kanakadurga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Monday.

The TTD Chairman, along with Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad officer Bommadevara Venkata Subbarao, offered the first cow and a calf to Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam, under the TTD’s programme. Mr. Subba Reddy along with MLAs Kolusu Parthasarathy, Jogi Ramesh and Malladi Vishnu performed special pujas to the cow.

Cows will be offered to many temples in the State under the initiative.

Devasthanam Chairman Paila Sominaidu, Executive Officer M.V. Suresh Babu, TTD JEO P. Basanth Kumar and other officers and staff participated in the programme.

Fake websites

Tirumala Special Correspondent adds: meanwhile, Mr. Subba Reddy warned of stringent legal action against fake websites trying to cheat pilgrim fraternity.

The social media was taken by a storm when a website, www.balaji prasadam.com claimed to deliver the sacred laddu prasadam to anywhere in the world on demand. The website which charged ₹500 for the delivery of two laddus also promised monthly and yearly offers of regular supply besides accepting bulk offers.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, Mr. Reddy directed the vigilance authorities to probe the issue and instructed the IT officials to initiate required steps for blocking such fake websites.