TTD chief exhorts public to take organ donation pledges

August 11, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has urged the public to shed apprehensions on organ donation and pledge their organs.

Speaking at an awareness meeting organised by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), a super speciality hospital in town, after flagging off a students’ rally on ‘organ donation’ here on Friday, he said the number of applications received for organ donor registration was far below the expectation, even though the State has the best medical facilities to perform organ transplantation.

“We all know that death is inevitable and the physical body will be of no use after one’s death. We hesitate to donate our organs which can help others lead a purposeful life. Those on the verge of death can consider donating major organs like kidneys, heart and lungs and continue to live on in someone else’s body,” he said.

TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy recalled the steps initiated to launch the Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO) in SVIMS at a cost of ₹250 crore. “Similarly, the Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC) is successfully conducting cardiac surgeries on infants,” he said.

SVIMS Director and TTD joint executive officer (Health and Education) Sada Bhargavi appealed to the students of the medical colleges to become brand ambassadors of organ donation and take the message across to society.

District Medical & Health Officer U. Sreehari, SPCHC Director N. Sreenath Reddy, BIRRD Special Officer R. Reddeppa Reddy, SVIMS Dean Alladi Mohan and Registrar B. Aparna took part in the event.

