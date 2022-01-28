TTD chief donates a cow, calf to Tiruchanur temple

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and his wife feeding a cow at Tiruchanur temple near Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

28 January 2022 00:55 IST

Priests feted on completion of Sri Yagam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Thursday donated a cow and a calf to Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor after the successful completion of the seven-day Nava Kundatmaka Sri Yagam.

After the final rituals of the Sri Yagam, Mr. Reddy and his spouse had performed Go puja, offered fruits and fodder to the bovine and later presented them to the temple.

Agama adviser Vempalli Srinivas and 70 other archakas were felicitated on the occasion along with the temple officials.

Mr. Subba Reddy expressed happiness at the successful completion of the Yagam which, he said, was performed 50 years ago by the grandfather of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

He was confident that the fruits of the Yagam would help resolve the financial crisis of both State and Central governments and usher in prosperity and health to all individuals.

He said it was a pleasure that Kanchi pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy was present for the ‘Maha Purnahuti’.