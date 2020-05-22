Andhra PradeshTIRUPATI 22 May 2020 23:34 IST
TTD changes name of its web portal
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has refurbished its web portal in a bid to make it more devotee-friendly, ensuring better view and smooth browsing experience. The portal will be launched on Saturday (May 23).
The name of the new portal has also been changed from https://ttdsevaonline.com to https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.
The website is used for booking Arjitha Sevas, darshan, accommodation, besides contributing to the e-hundi and other donations.
The TTD management has urged the devotees to take note of the change in the name of the web portal and opt for online transactions.
