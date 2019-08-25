TTD Chairman vows to end tout menace

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has vowed to totally root out middlemen system atop the temple town.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Mr. Reddy, who complimented the TTD officials for successfully undertaking ‘operation flush out’ of brokers and agents from atop the town, said more than 12 private public relations officers (PROs) were arrested so far pending further inquiries into their unlawful activities.

To insure that their illegal business was carried out without any impediments, the highly influential touts and middlemen have donned the role of private PROs, he said and warned that such nefarious tactics would not help them any more.

“I wish to see the serene town free from any kind of corruption. The present government is no mood to tolerate the fraudulent and corrupt practices that gained patronage during the previous TDP regime.”

It was only after having maintained a constant vigil for more than a fortnight that the TTD officers could nab the culprits and also recovered empty signed letterhead leaves of various elected representatives, Mr. Reddy said.

“In the backdrop of the seizure of empty singed letterhead leaves, I have decided to accept the onus of speaking to the elected representatives of all political parties in person and brief them the way their letters are being abused,” Mr. Reddy said.