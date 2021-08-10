TTD chairman visits Kanaka Durga temple

Y.V. Subba Reddy.

VIJAYAWADA:

10 August 2021 11:39 IST

The temple priests and officials welcomed the couple amidst traditional music.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy along with his wife visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The temple priests and officials welcomed the couple amidst traditional music. The temple vedic scholars blessed them soon after the couple had darshan of the presiding deity goddess Kanaka Durga. Temple Executive officer Bhramaramba presented laddu prasadam and photograph of the deity.

Later, speaking to the reporters, Mr. Subba Reddy thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for bestowing him with the responsibility of TTD chairmanship for the second time in a row. “With the blessings of goddess Kanaka Durga and lord Venkateswara Swamy, I have been given the opportunity to serve the devotees,” he said, adding, “I prayed to the goddess to shower her blessings on the people and see that all welfare schemes reached the beneficiaries in time.”

Advertising

Advertising