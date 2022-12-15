TTD Chairman Subba Reddy urges people to contribute for well-being of mentally-ill destitutes

December 15, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Thursday said an unused leprosy hospital in Tirupati would be allocated for treatment of mentally-ill destitutes.

Speaking at the anniversary meet of Manobandhu, an organisation working for rehabilitation of mentally-ill destitutes in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Subba Reddy said he would take up the issue of setting up new medical facilities in the Vijayawada-Guntur area for the treatment and rehabilitation of the mentally ill wandering on roads uncared for.

He urged civil society, various institutions and people at large to contribute to this “noble but neglected cause”.

Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, who presided over the session, said though the problem of the mentally-ill destitutes was serious there were no organised efforts to deal with it and complimented the role of Manobandu in filling in the gap.

He urged the TTD to allocate some of its unused buildings to establish medical and health facilities and shelter homes for the mentally-unsound population.

Psychiatrist and trustee of Manobandhu Indla Ramasubba Reddy explained the key provisions of the Mental Health Act 2017 and urged the government to increase the number of shelter homes and medical facilities for this section of people.

Facility in Kadapa

Referring to the new medical facility for persons ailing from mental issues coming up in Kadapa district and which is likely to be ready by March, he said it would cater to the needs of the people in need of the services from the Rayalaseema districts, as they were now having to travel all the way to the only mental hospital in Visakhapatnam with a capacity to serve 300 patients.

Managing trustee of Manobandu Ramakrishna Raju said in the last one year the organisation reached out to 139 mentally-ill persons wandering in streets of different districts across the State. Of them, 42 recovered fully and were re-united with their families.

He said Manobandu had collaborated with Delhi-based research NGO LibTech India to conduct research on the status of implementation of the Mental Health Act 2017 in Andhra Pradesh and come up with remedial measures.

Mr. Raju said orientation programmes were organised in various districts to sensitise the civil society and government officials on the issues of the mentally-ill destitute.

Social worker and recipient of Ramon Magsaysay Award Sandeep Pandey, social activist Medha Patkar, founder of Mumbai-based Shradda Foundation and recipient of Magsaysay Award Bharat Vatwani, former bureaucrat and Manobandu trustee Chakrapani and AP State Chief Information Commissioner Mahboob Basha sent their goodwill messages.

Dr. Swarali from the Shraddha Foundation, Dr. Radhika Reddy and Dr. Neelima from the Directorate of Medical Education, Venkata Krishna from LibTech also spoke.