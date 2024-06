The humiliating defeat of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) had its first ‘echo’ in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with its Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy resigning to his post.

In a letter addressed to the TTD Executive Officer on Tuesday, Mr. Karunakar Reddy urged him to accept his resignation. He had won in the 2019 elections on the YSRCP ticket and took over the reins as TTD chairman in last August.