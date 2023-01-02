TTD Chairman releases book on Tirumala temple brought out by The Hindu

January 02, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUMALA

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Monday formally released a book titled ‘Tirumala - The Seven Hills of Salvation’ brought out by The Hindu’s special publication wing along with Chennai-based DG Vaishnav College.

The exclusive coffee table book which dealt at length with the sacred shrine of Lord Venkateswara was brought out on the auspicious day of Vaikunta Ekadasi.

It contains several interesting articles on the pivotal role played by Vaishnavite saint Ramanujacharya in establishing the rituals and customs at the Tirumala temple, the significance of ‘Amuktamalyada’ authored by the Vijayanagara king, Sri Krishnadevaraya, on Lord Venkateswara, the story of Ananthalwar, Srinivasa Kalyanam and the importance of Vaikunta Ekadasi among other things.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy extolled The Hindu’s publication team for bringing out a comprehensive book on the history and religious activities of the hill temple and said that the book had a refreshing look with mesmerising 3D photographs. Going through the pages, he said that he would explore the possibilities of getting the book printed in Telugu for the benefit of common pilgrims.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore, secretary of DG Vaishnav College Ashok Kumar Mundhra and treasurer Ashok Kedia were among those present.

