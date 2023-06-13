TTD Chairman promises to buy jaggery from farmers

June 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has promised to buy jaggery from the farmers who had prepared it for supplying to the Lord Venkateswara temple a few months ago.

The then Collector A. Suryakumari reportedly suggested that the farmers of the Bobbili region could produce organic jaggery and supply it to the TTD. However, the farmers who had manufactured it could not get orders.

The farmers led by Jana Sena leader Babu Paluru met Mr. Subba Reddy at Ramabhadrapuram where he participated in a public meeting on Tuesday. After listening to their grievances, he assured them that the jaggery would be bought by the TTD by June 18.

Mr. Babu said that the farmers would intensify their struggle if the promise was not fulfilled with in a week.

