TTD Chairman orders inquiry into accident of electric bus on Tirumala ghat road

May 25, 2023 - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has asked the officials to conduct an inquiry into the accident of an electric bus on the Tirumala ghat road on May 24 (Wednesday) and submit a detailed report. Six pilgrims were injured in the accident.

Mr. Reddy who visited the accident spot on May 25 (Thursday) enquired with the officials about the circumstances that led to the accident. He underlined the need for taking up the construction of concrete retaining walls at all the points vulnerable to accident on the ghat road.

The TTD Chairman told the media that the representatives of Olectra company, the manufacturers of the electric buses, and the APSRTC officials had ruled out the possibilities of any technical snag. However, over-speeding or negligence on the part of the driver is suspected to be the reason for the accident.

The TTD is committed to providing safe transportation facilities to the pilgrims, he said and urged the APSRTC officials to ensure that the drivers of the electric buses underwent proper training.

TTD CVSO Narasimha Kishore, GM (transport) Sesha Reddy, APSRTC Regional Manager Chengal Reddy and the representatives of Olectra bus manufacturing company were also present.

