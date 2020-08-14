TTD Chairman lays foundation for new parakamani complex

While the first block shall house the offices of temple and security officials, the second block is purely devoted for Parakamani and its auxiliary activities.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday laid foundation for the construction of a new parakamani building opposite to the Anna prasadam complex in Tirumala along with the donor Muralaikrishna from Bangalore who came forward to bear the entire cost of ₹ 8.90 crore for the project.

Speaking to media, Mr. Reddy said that the proposed building will be an integrated complex of two blocks with an in-built provision for offices, strong rooms, waiting hall and donor cell.

While the first block shall house the offices of temple and security officials, the second block is purely devoted for Parakamani and its auxiliary activities like a sorting hall for segregating the offerings received from the temple hundi, 10 strong rooms to help bankers to store collected proceeds ahead of shipping them to their respective banks and a donor cell.

The management has also obtained written approvals from both the pontiffs of the hill temple for shifting of parakamani (process of counting of offerings received from the temple hundi) outside the main temple complex.

Around 250 personnel attend parakamani every day which at present is conducted in a congested narrow hall behind the sanctum sanctorum. Maintaining of required physical distancing among its 250 employees at such an engorged foyer in accordance to COVID-19 regulations is definitely a challenging task and is one of the several reasons that impacted the proposal.

To ensure fast track sorting of coin currencies on day-to-day basis, plans are also afoot to secure two German made counting machines he said.

TTD Addl. EO AV Dharma reddy, Chief Engineer Ramesh reddy, SE Nageswara Rao and VGO Manohar were prominent among others who took part in the ground breaking ceremony.