TTD chairman launches helicopter joyrides in Tirupati

October 21, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - TIRUPATI

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched helicopter joyrides in the temple city of Tirupati on Friday.

Chennai-based Aero Don Chopper Private Limited’s helicopter will extend joyride services to the denizens of Tirupati and the visiting devotees alike.

Dr. S. Shankar, TTD board member and Chairman of the advisory committee for Aero Don chopper and Managing director Selva Kumar told reporters that the helicopter will also be used for extending air-ambulance services to the needy at times of emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Shankar thanked the TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for extending their support for promoting heli-rides linked tourism in Tirupati.

Mr. Selva Kumar added that more helicopters will be added to the fleet to extend heli-rides to different destinations.

Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Tirupati Urban Development Authority chairman C Mohith Reddy, and others took part in the inaugural of the first helicopter joyride held in Tirupati on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT