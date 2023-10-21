HamberMenu
TTD chairman launches helicopter joyrides in Tirupati

Chennai-based Aero Don Chopper Private Limited’s helicopter will extend joyride services to the denizens of Tirupati and the visiting devotees alike.

October 21, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy launched helicopter joyrides in the temple city of Tirupati on Friday.

Chennai-based Aero Don Chopper Private Limited’s helicopter will extend joyride services to the denizens of Tirupati and the visiting devotees alike.

Dr. S. Shankar, TTD board member and Chairman of the advisory committee for Aero Don chopper and Managing director Selva Kumar told reporters that the helicopter will also be used for extending air-ambulance services to the needy at times of emergencies.

Dr. Shankar thanked the TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy for extending their support for promoting heli-rides linked tourism in Tirupati.

Mr. Selva Kumar added that more helicopters will be added to the fleet to extend heli-rides to different destinations.

Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Tirupati Urban Development Authority chairman C Mohith Reddy, and others took part in the inaugural of the first helicopter joyride held in Tirupati on Friday.

