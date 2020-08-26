TTD Chairman inspects land for temple in Jammu

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy inspecting the land for the Venkateswara temple proposed in Jammu, on Wednesday.

Tirumala

26 August 2020 23:05 IST

J&K has agreed to allocate 100 acres for the project

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Wednesday inspected the proposed land on Jammu-Katra highway for taking up the construction of the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has come forward to allocate over 100 acres to TTD for constructing a replica of the Tirumala temple. The TTD board, during its meeting in December last, passed a resolution and resolved to take up the construction works by this year end after securing required clearances.

A team led by TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, inspected various identified locations in early February after which two sites at Dhummi and Majin in Jammu district were reportedly finalised for the construction of the temple. Interestingly both sites are located on the highway leading to the sacred Vaishno Devi shrine.

Feasibility study

Mr. Reddy said he would soon send a team of engineering officials to study and submit a detailed report regarding the feasibility for the project.

Jammu Collector Sushma Chouhan, Addl. District Development Commissioner Ramesh Chander, Addl. Deputy Commissioner Shyam Singh, Asst Commissioner-General Rakesh Dube and CEO of Vaishno Devi temple board Ramesh Kumar and Addl. CEO Vivek Verma accompanied Mr. Subba Reddy during the inspection.